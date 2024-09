The New York State Department of Transportation (DOT) is advising motorists that the northbound side will be reduced to one lane between Exit 6A (Route 22) in Lewisboro and Exit 7 (Route 116) in North Salem, on Thursday, Sept. 19, between 10 p.m. and 5 a.m., to facilitate bridge work, weather permitting.

