Possible Armed Robbery Suspect Caught In Lewisboro I-684 Traffic Stop: Police

A possible suspect in a Connecticut armed robbery was stopped by police on Interstate 684 in Northern Westchester, authorities said.

The traffic stop happened near Cherry Street in Lewisboro. 

 Photo Credit: Google Maps
Ben Crnic
The traffic stop happened on Tuesday afternoon, April 22, when troopers were alerted about a vehicle traveling southbound on I-684 in Lewisboro that may have been involved in an armed robbery in Newtown, Connecticut, according to Trooper Krystal Paolicelli of the New York State Police. 

Troopers stopped the vehicle near Cherry Street in Lewisboro, where the driver complied and was taken into custody without incident.

One person, whose name was not released, is detained and troopers are awaiting confirmation from Newtown Police regarding the individual’s involvement in the reported robbery, Paolicelli said.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

