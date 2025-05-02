Police Seek ID Of Man On Motorcycle In Lewisboro: Know Him?

In an announcement on Friday morning, May 2, the Lewisboro Police Department released surveillance photos depicting a man on a motorcycle who they are looking to identify.

Although the department did not say why they were seeking to identify the man, police asked residents to call them at 914-763-8903 or email cmule@lewisboropd.com if they know anything.

Those who contact police are asked to reference incident report #95492.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

