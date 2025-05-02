Fog/Mist 58°

Police Seek ID Of Man On Motorcycle In Lewisboro: Know Him?

Authorities in Westchester are asking for help from the public in identifying a wanted man seen riding a motorcycle. 

Police are looking to identify the man pictured above. 

 Photo Credit: Lewisboro Police Department
Ben Crnic
Ben Crnic

In an announcement on Friday morning, May 2, the Lewisboro Police Department released surveillance photos depicting a man on a motorcycle who they are looking to identify. 

Although the department did not say why they were seeking to identify the man, police asked residents to call them at 914-763-8903 or email cmule@lewisboropd.com if they know anything. 

Those who contact police are asked to reference incident report #95492. 

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates. 

