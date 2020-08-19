Westchester Man Charged With Illegal Use Of Credit Card At Fairfield County Store

A wanted man from Westchester who illegally used a credit card at a Fairfield County store was taken into police custody more than four years later during a routine traffic stop.

On March 22, 2016, a man - later identified as Yonkers resident Phillip Thompson - purchased a golf club for $531.74 at TriFit in Darien using a PayPal MasterCard, police said.

After he left with the club, a store clerk received a call from Thompson’s credit processing company stating that the purchase had been unauthorized and didn’t go through.

Thompson returned to the store on April 26, 2016, police said, at which point he attempted to purchase $50 worth of golf balls, at which point he was recognized by the same employee.

According to police, the employee recognized Thompson, wrote down his license plate number, and informed him that the previous transaction had been rejected and he had to reimburse the business by noon that day, or he would alert the police. The employee also took a copy of Thompson’s driver’s license.

Payment was never made, and a warrant was issued for Thompson on May 12, 2016, after attempts to contact him by police were unsuccessful.

On Tuesday, Aug. 18, the Darien Police Department received a report from officers in Farmington who took Thompson into custody on the arrest warrant when he was stopped during a traffic stop.

Thompson, 25, was arrested and charged with illegal use of a credit card, larceny, and forgery. He’s being held on a $1,500 bond and is scheduled to appear in court on Wednesday, Aug. 19.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.