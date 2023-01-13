Update: Waccabuc Post Office Robbers Still On Loose

The suspects involved in the armed robbery of a post office in Northern Westchester have not yet been caught.

The robbery happened at the post office in Waccabuc at 2 Post Office Rd. on Tuesday, Jan. 10 around 4:30 p.m., and involved two suspects who are still on the loose, according to Glen McKechnie, an Acting Public Information Officer with the Post Office Inspection Service which is now investigating the incident.

The robbers were looking for cash, McKechnie said.

On the day of the robbery, the two suspects entered the post office with handguns, demanded money, and left the scene with an undisclosed amount of money.

More details are likely to be released as the investigation continues.

This continues to be a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

