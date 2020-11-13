Teen Charged With Menacing With A Handgun In Westchester

A teenager was arrested in Westchester after allegedly menacing the public with a handgun in the middle of a busy intersection in the middle of the day, police said.

New Rochelle Police Capt. Cosmo Costa said that officers responded to the intersection of Coligni Avenue and Mt. Joy Place shortly before 1 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 9, where there were reports of a man brandishing a handgun at an adult and a minor.

Costa said that the investigation determined that a silver semi-automatic handgun was displayed in a menacing manner and the suspect fled in a blue Jeep Suburban.

The suspect was later stopped in a taxi in Mount Vernon, where he was arrested by city police while in possession of a handgun and charged with criminal possession of a weapon in both Mount Vernon and New Rochelle.

According to police, due to the “Raise the Age” law, the 17-year-old suspect’s name was not released and he is being charged as a juvenile delinquent. The case will be handled through Family Court.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.