Massive Three-Alarm Fire Breaks Out At Restaurant, Spreads To Apartment Building In Westchester

The building on Route 1 (North Main Street) in Port Chester where the blaze broke out.
The building on Route 1 (North Main Street) in Port Chester where the blaze broke out. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A massive three-alarm fire has broken out at a building on Route 1 (North Main Street) in Port Chester.

The blaze began around 1:30 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 30 at La Dolce Vita Bar and Restaurant before spreading to an apartment building next door.

One firefighter was reportedly injured at the scene.

In addition to the Port Chester Fire Department, multiple other neighboring departments responded.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

