18-Year-Old Killed In Rollover Crash In Northern Westchester

An 18-year-old was killed on the Taconic State Parkway during a single-vehicle crash.
An 18-year-old man has been killed during a single-vehicle rollover crash in Northern Westchester.

Jaylan P. Jaijairam, of the Bronx, was killed around 11:05 a.m., Sunday, June 6 on the Taconic State Parkway in Mount Pleasant, said Trooper AJ Hicks.

According to Hicks, Jaijairam was driving a 2020 Dodge Challenger at a high rate of speed and was unable to negotiate a curve. 

 The vehicle rotated 180-degrees before striking the guide rail and overturning, Hicks said.

Jaijairam was transported to the Westchester Medical Center by Hawthorne EMS where he was pronounced dead. 

This investigation remains ongoing.

