Police Find Tractor-Trailer With Large Crack In Frame During Inspection In Lewisboro

The damaged tractor-trailer was discovered during a roadside inspection conducted in Lewisboro, the Lewisboro Police Department announced on Wednesday, July 31.

According to the department, the truck was stopped after a Department of Transportation Motor Carrier Safety Officer officer noticed an inappropriate sag in a section of the trailer. Upon closer inspection, the officer saw that it had a "significant crack in its frame at the location where the trailer attached to the truck.

The truck also had insufficient brakes, police said.

The trailer was then taken out of service and impounded while its load was transferred onto another trailer so it could continue its trip.

The department said inspections similar to the one that resulted in the truck's discovery are meant to "get vehicles such as this one below off the road for the safety of all motorists."

