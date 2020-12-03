Westchester County Office For The Aging Hall-Of-Famer Marie C. Williams, 92

Longtime Lake Oscaleta resident Marie Williams was a tireless asset to the South Salem community. For many years she was the treasurer of the Lake Oscaleta Association and for over 40 years she was an active member of her beloved Lewisboro Seniors. She served as Vice President and Treasurer and helped plan trips, parties and events. Marie and her husband Bob volunteered every year for the Lewisboro Library Fair. Marie would stand proudly at her Attic Treasures booth that she would meticulously display and price.

Marie and her twin brother were born in 1928 in New York City. Her father was a civil engineer and the family moved all across the state until they settled in Woodhaven, Queens. Marie attended Franklin K. Lane High School. After high school she was a bookkeeper for McAllister Tugboat Line.

Marie Williams was predeceased by her husband of 64 years, Robert Joseph Williams. Contributed by the Williams Family

She met Bob soon after he returned from World War II and they married in 1948. They moved to Elmhurst, Queens and started a floor waxing business where Marie did the bookkeeping and managed the home office. With three children, Marie was kept busy as a Girl Scout leader and active member of Saint Bartholomew Church and School.

The family purchased the property on Lake Oscaleta in 1953 as a summer weekend home until they retired and moved to South Salem permanently in 1978. A talented artist and an outstanding cook and baker, Marie embraced South Salem living full-time — entertaining friends and neighbors with delicious food and extraordinary desserts while Bob held court entertaining one and all with stories and jokes.

The Williams Family in 2010: Jill, Marie, Robert, Robert Jr. and Carole. Contributed by the Williams Family

A true animal lover, her house was always full of creatures large and small . She would kept many bird feeders and always had cracked corn available for the swans and ducks on the lake.

Marie is survived by her son Robert J. Williams Jr. (Linda) of Deltona, FL, Carole Vitanza (Tom) of Putnam Valley NY and Debary, FL and Jill Feldmann (Karl) of New York City; her grandchildren Melissa Stilwell, Kristen Williams and Alexander Feldmann and her great-grandchildren Kyle, Lukus and Briella. She was predeceased in death by her beloved husband, Bob in 2012.

The family will have a celebration of life in the spring.

This obituary is provided by the family.

