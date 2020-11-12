Jeanne Greenebaum, Longtime South Salem Resident, Lover Of Lake Truesdale, Dies At 98

Jeanne Greenebaum, a longtime resident of South Salem, died on Tuesday, Nov. 3 at the age of 98.

Known for her colorful winter coats and long walks around Lake Truesdale, her greenhouse on Lake Shore Drive on top of a long hill bordering the lake and her love of the South Salem Library, she will be missed by friends, family and neighbors. She and her husband Ira donated two Adirondack chairs to the Gilbert Street beach to remain by the lake when they moved away in 2003.

Jeanne is survived by daughter Nancy, son Edward, grandchildren Karen (Hazel), Juliana, Rebekah, and Adam, and Adam’s wife Lindsey. Jeanne’s husband Ira and son Robert preceded her in passing.

Born in New York City in 1922, she could remember ice being delivered to her childhood home in the Bronx by horse-drawn cart and listening to FDR on the radio. She married her husband of 56 years, Ira, right after World War II and taught English in the New York City school system until the arrival of her first child. She moved with her young family to lower Westchester and later to South Salem, where she lived until 2003. She kept a photo of Lake Truesdale by her side until her passing. She asked to be remembered to all the good people in the area.

Donations in her memory may be made to Feeding America.

