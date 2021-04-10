COVID-19: Lost Loved One To Virus? FEMA Will Reimburse Families For Funeral Costs: Details

For those who lost a loved one to COVID-19, the federal government is now offering up to $9,000 for funeral expenses.

FEMA announced the program on Thursday, April 8, which is aimed at easing the burden caused by the pandemic.

“At FEMA, our mission is to help people before, during, and after disasters,” Acting FEMA Administrator Bob Fenton said in a statement. “The COVID-19 pandemic has caused immense grief for so many people. Although we cannot change what has happened, we affirm our commitment to help with funeral and burial expenses that many families did not anticipate.”

Families that lost more than one member to COVID-19 are encouraged to submit one application with all of the expenses the family spent on funerals.

Those that lost more than one family member can seek up to a maximum reimbursement of $35,500.

FEMA said it will provide the monies for any funeral expenses related to a COVID-19 death after January 20, 2020.

To be eligible for assistance, FEMA lists the following conditions:

The death must have occurred in the United States, including the U.S. territories, and the District of Columbia.

The death certificate must indicate the death was attributed to COVID-19.

The applicant must be a U.S. citizen, non-citizen national, or a qualified alien who incurred funeral expenses after January 20, 2020.

FEMA will begin accepting applications for the program on Monday, April 12.

Families will need official death certificates and documents related to expenses to apply for the funds, FEMA said.

They will also need documentation of monies already received.

To learn more about the program, click here.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.