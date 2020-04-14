COVID-19: Former Ridgefield HS Football Player, Personal Trainer In Norwalk, Dies At 30

A popular 30-year-old personal trainer and owner of a local gym from Norwalk has died from the novel coronavirus (COVID-19).

Dan Spano, a 2008 Ridgefield High School graduate who played football at the school, died Saturday, April 11, at Norwalk Hospital.

Spano was reportedly the city's first fatality from the virus under the age of 50.

A 2012 graduate of Coastal Carolina University, Spano was the owner and head personal trainer at GymGuyZ of Fairfield County.

Spano, whose family said he was perfectly healthy and did not have any underlying medical conditions, began feeling ill around March 24 and was tested, which was positive for COVID-19, reported Patch .

He was told to go home and self-quarantine but his condition continued to deteriorate and was admitted to the hospital on April 1 and put on a ventilator.

His family reportedly took to Facebook in an effort to have a plasma donation performed, but Spano died before the procedure could take place.

As of Monday, April 13, there were a reported 747 positive cases of COVID-19, and 32 deaths in Norwalk.

In Fairfield County, the number of new positive cases went from 5,534 to 6,004 on Monday.

