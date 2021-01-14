Antonia Recchia Allende, 61, Beloved Mother And Friend Brought Out The Best In Others

Antonia 'Toni' Recchia Allende of Vista, 61, died peacefully with family at her side on January 6, 2021 after a heroic two-and-a-half-year battle with glioblastoma multiforme, a highly aggressive brain cancer. She was a courageous fighter who far outlived her diagnosis.

Formerly of New Canaan, CT, Toni was born September 28, 1959 in Settefrati, Italy. She immigrated to the United States with her family in 1965 where they settled in New Canaan. Toni attended East School and was a 1978 graduate of New Canaan High School. In addition to working full time and raising her family, she studied marketing and economics at Norwalk Community College. Before her illness, Toni enjoyed a successful career in publishing and was a highly accomplished, multifaceted leader, recognized for her keen business insights and her unbelievable energy, focus and drive.

Generous, kind and unselfish, the feelings and needs of others were always first on Toni’s mind. She had a wonderful way of bringing out the best in others. She would always enter a room with her beautiful dimpled smile and immediately transform the atmosphere. Toni was an incredible mom and wife who always made family a priority, even in her later days when not feeling her best. She was a wonderful, creative cook who rarely needed a recipe. In her spare time, she enjoyed tending to her beautiful rose garden, hiking, traveling with her family and painting with watercolors.

After her diagnosis, Toni chose to fight with everything she had and succeeded in making many new and lasting memories. She and her husband took a dream trip to France, soaked up even more loving time with family, celebrated her daughter’s wedding and fulfilled her final wish of becoming a grandmother. Toni was also blessed to spend more time with her amazing and supportive group of lifelong friends.

Toni is survived by her loving husband of 30 years, Manuel (Manny) Allende; their daughter, Celine Allende Hodges and her husband Shane of Delmar, NY; her new grandson Eoin Hodges; her son Michael Allende of Vista, NY; her parents Alessandro and Anna Recchia of New Canaan; her sister Maria Recchia Frattaroli and husband Claudio of South Salem, NY, and her brother Emilio Recchia and his wife Dorothy of Wilton, CT. She was predeceased by her younger sister, Clara Recchia, of New Canaan. Toni also leaves behind many adoring nieces and nephews, extended family and dear friends.

Toni was deeply touched by all those that reached out during these last few difficult months and wished to thank them all. Her family is especially grateful to the kind, compassionate care given to her by the staff at Kaplan Family Hospice in Newburgh NY.

A memorial mass will be held on Friday, January 22nd at 11 a.m. at St. Aloysius Church at 21 Cherry Street in New Canaan, CT. Attendees are asked to wear masks and observe social distancing guidelines. A live stream of the service will be shared for those who cannot attend in person.

A celebration of Toni’s life will follow at a later time.

In lieu of flowers, Toni and family request that donations in her memory be directed to National Brain Tumor Society, a cause very dear to Toni and her family: . Donations by mail may be sent to: National Brain Tumor Society, 55 Chapel St. Suite 200, Newton MA 02458. Please reference “in Memory of Toni (Antonia) Allende #3095517.

Obituary contributed by Hoyt Funeral Home.

