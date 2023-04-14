Rabid Bears: Sick Cub Found In Lewisboro, May Be More, Officials Say

County officials are monitoring for sick animals after a rabid bear cub was discovered in Northern Westchester.

The young bear was discovered in Lewisboro and tested positive for rabies, Westchester County officials announced on Friday, April 14.

Because of concerns that there may be more rabid bears in the area, officials are now monitoring the situation in addition to warning residents to avoid any wild animals that look ill.

Additionally, the county's government is advising any residents who have come into contact with bear cubs in the last two weeks to call their doctor.

County officials said that the following signs in animals can indicate rabies:

Unusual behavior;

Abnormal aggression or unusual tameness;

Loss of fear of humans;

Excitability or irritation;

Lethargy;

Staggering and frothing at the mouth.

Residents are warned to never have direct contact with a stray or wild animal and to call authorities if they see one acting strangely, officials said, adding that people should also keep their trash can lids secured, remove bird feeders, and avoid leaving pet food outside.

All bites or contacts with animals suspected of having rabies must be reported to the Westchester County Department of Health at 914-813-5000.

