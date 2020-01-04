COVID-19: Town Hall Closes In Northern Westchester After Employee Tests Positive

A positive novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in a governmental building in Northern Westchester forced the closure of town hall after an employee inside tested positive for the virus.

Yorktown Supervisor Matt Slater announced on social media on Tuesday, March 31, that a town employee tested positive for COVID-19. The building was subsequently shut down, sanitized, and the employee entered into a self-quarantine at home.

Town employees worked from home on Tuesday, and a limited number returned to Town Hall on Wednesday, April 1, though they closely monitored who was coming in and out of the building. Departments not in Town Hall are still operating in shifts with 50 percent of its workforce.

As of Wednesday, April 1, there have been 83,712 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in New York, most in the nation. Of those cases, 10,683 have been reported in Westchester, including 125 in Yorktown.

