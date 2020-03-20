COVID-19: Here's When NYS PAUSE Measures Take Effect, What You Need To Know

Here's an overview of what you need to know about the "NY State on Pause" measures and time frame covered in an executive order by Gov. Andrew Cuomo on Friday, March 20 announced in a news conference in Albany. (See video of the news conference above. For audio only, click here. )

The order mandates that 100 percent of the workforce must stay home beginning Sunday, March 22 at 8 p.m. excluding essential services.

All non-essential gatherings of individuals of any size for any reason are temporarily banned.

Remain indoors

Can go outside for solitary exercise

Pre-screen all visitors by taking their temperature

Wear a mask in the company of others

Stay at least 6 feet from others

Do not take public transportation unless urgent and absolutely necessary

All barbershops, hair salons, tattoo or piercing salons, nail salons, hair removal services and related personal care services will be closed to the public effective Saturday, March 21 at 8 p.m.

New York will implement a 90-day moratorium on evictions for residential and commercial tenants.

Casinos, gyms, theaters, retail shopping malls, amusement parks and bowling alleys are closed until further notice. Bars and restaurants are closed, but takeout can be ordered during the period of closure.

Testing is free for all eligible New Yorkers as ordered by a healthcare provider.

Your local health department is your community contact for COVID-19 concerns.

