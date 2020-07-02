COVID-19: Here's Latest Rundown Of Westchester Cases By Municipality

There is one new active novel coronavirus (COVID-19) in Westchester, though the number of hospitalizations and the fatality rate continues to drop.

Westchester County Executive George Latimer said that there are only two more planned daily updates as the Hudson Valley prepares to enter Phase 4 of reopening the economy.

The latest numbers from Latimer said that there have been 34,866 positive COVID-19 cases during the pandemic, with more than 34,400 currently resolved from the virus. The mid-Hudson Valley region is on track to enter Phase 4 on Monday, July 6.

There are currently 481 active COVID-19 cases in Westchester, up one from the previous day, with less than 70 hospitalized with the virus after peaking at more than 1,200.

"We're looking for indicators that the spread could be coming back," Latimer said. "We're looking for any significant rise in the number of cases, then we're going to look at where the cases are, and if we see it clustered in a particular region, we can deal with that in a more productive way."

The latest breakdown of COVID-19 cases in Westchester by municipality, according to the county Department of Health:

Yonkers: 7,134 (97 active);

New Rochelle: 3,046 (54);

Mount Vernon: 2,716 (43);

White Plains: 1,826 (26);

Port Chester: 1,250 (18);

Greenburgh: 1,151 (14);

Ossining Village: 1,062 (6);

Peekskill: 973 (14);

Cortlandt: 855 (28);

Yorktown: 701 (13);

Mount Pleasant: 587 (14);

Eastchester: 452 (6);

Mamaroneck Village: 435 (8);

Harrison: 399 (4);

Somers: 381 (32);

Sleepy Hollow: 374 (6);

Scarsdale: 354 (1);

Dobbs Ferry: 318 (6);

Tarrytown: 287 (4);

Mount Kisco: 281 (5);

Bedford: 255 (7);

Rye City: 207 (4);

Croton-on-Hudson: 204 (4);

Elmsford: 199 (10);

New Castle: 194 (12);

Rye Brook: 180 (2);

Mamaroneck Town: 170 (2);

Pelham: 158 (0);

Ossining Town: 155 (3);

North Salem: 145 (5);

Tuckahoe: 137 (3);

Hastings-on-Hudson: 132 (5);

Pleasantville: 123 (4);

Pelham Manor: 111 (4);

Lewisboro: 110 (5);

Briarcliff Manor: 107 (5);

Ardsley: 93 (0);

Irvington: 82 (2);

Larchmont: 69 (3);

Bronxville: 67 (2);

Buchanan: 35 (2);

Pound Ridge: 28 (1).

In the past 24 hours, 69,945 New Yorkers were tested, which resulted in 875 (1.25 percent) positive tests for COVID-19. Statewide, hospitalizations fell to 878 and there were 10 new virus-related fatalities reported.

Since the pandemic began, 4,041,593 people have been tested in New York, resulting in 294,954 positive COVID-19 tests. There have been 24,877 COVID-19 deaths since mid-March.

