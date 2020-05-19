COVID-19: Antibody Testing Now Available At Westchester County Center

Novel coronavirus (COVID-19) antibody testing is now available to residents in Westchester County.

Offered by Westchester Medical Center Health Network, the testing began on Tuesday, May 19 by appointment at the Westchester County Center in White Plains.

Antibody testing, also known as serological testing, detects antibodies present in the blood when the body is responding to a specific infection, like COVID-19.

The tests used by WMCHealth, IgG, may show if a person has ever been infected with the virus, even if they did not have symptoms.

The testing will be offered from 8:30 a.m. to 6 p.m., Monday through Saturday, hospital officials said.

After testing samples are secured, they are brought to Westchester Medical Center’s Valhalla laboratories for evaluation.

In most cases, results will be shared with each tested individual within 48 hours.

Health officials believe antibody testing can play an important role in the fight against COVID-19 by helping to identify individuals who have been infected and developed antibodies to the virus.

Test results will be used to estimate the total number of people who have been exposed and/or infected nationally.

The testing provides a way for individuals who test positive for antibodies to donate plasma, a resource that can help others who are actively battling COVID-19.

Members of the public interested in COVID-19 antibody testing can call 914-326-2060.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.