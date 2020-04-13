COVID-19: 65 Prisoners Released From Westchester County Jail

In an effort to slow the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID-19), 65 inmates at Westchester County Jail in Valhalla have been released early with conditions.

Westchester District Attorney Anthony Scarpino said he has been working closely with the Legal Aid Society of Westchester, as well as private criminal defense attorneys to facilitate the releases.

As of Friday, April 10, 33 inmates were released early with conditions after discussions between Scarpino and Clare Degnan, the Executive Director of the Legal Aid Society of Westchester.

Another 32 inmates in custody on probation violations were released unopposed, he said.

All 65 inmates released were scheduled for release by June 26 or earlier and were serving sentences of a year or less, Scarpino said.

"The health and safety of the Westchester County Jail, corrections officers, as well as those incarcerated is important," Scarpino said. "The release of inmates is an ongoing process. We are continuing to review requests from the defense bar for early release."

There are currently dozens of inmates and correction officers at the jail who have tested positive for COVID-19.

“We try to balance the need to reduce the jail population for health inside the jail against public safety as a whole,'' he said.

