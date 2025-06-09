Man Caught With Over 130 Grams Of Mushrooms On I-684 In Lewisboro: Police

The arrest happened around 9:00 p.m. on Thursday, June 5, during a patrol along I-684 North in Lewisboro, New York State Police said on Monday, June 9.

Troopers pulled over a vehicle for vehicle and traffic law violations and found Christopher T. Vinson, 43, of the Bronx, was the only person in the car.

Investigators said Vinson gave consent to search the vehicle, which led to the discovery of around 137.6 grams of mushrooms, 10.5 ounces of cannabis, and other drug paraphernalia, according to State Police.

Vinson was arrested and charged with criminal possession of a controlled substance, criminal use of drug paraphernalia, and unlawful possession of cannabis.

He was released on an appearance ticket and is scheduled to appear in Town of Lewisboro Court on Monday, June 16, at 5:00 p.m.

