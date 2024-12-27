Legendary Sportscaster Greg Gumbel Dies At 78

A cause of death has not yet been released.

Gumbel's career spanned several decades, during which he became a familiar and trusted voice in American sports broadcasting.

He was particularly known for his work as a play-by-play announcer for NFL games and as the studio host for the NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament. His calm demeanor and professionalism endeared him to colleagues and audiences alike.

Gumbel's contributions to sports broadcasting were significant. He was the first African American announcer to call play-by-play of a major sports championship in the United States, breaking barriers and setting new standards in the industry.

His versatility allowed him to cover a wide range of sports, including Major League Baseball, the NBA, and college football, showcasing his broad expertise and passion for sports.

Emmy-winning producer Dan Forer announced Gumbel's death on Facebook, reflecting on their time working together, saying: "Greg was the best announcer a young producer/director could have because he was extremely inclusive and never ever lost his cool — except for the time we were shooting a Super Bowl Anti-Drug PSA in the South Bronx at 2 a.m. and live gunfire erupted.

"That was the only occasion Greg raised his voice and had a few choice words for me; which I deserved.

"In addition to being a true professional he was a kind, magnificent man."

In recent years, Gumbel faced personal challenges, missing the previous year's NCAA Tournament due to family health issues.

Gumbel was the brother of another broadcast legend, Bryant Gumbel, who co-hosted the Today Show for 15 years.

