Lane Closures: Stretch Of I-684 In Lewisboro, North Salem To Be Affected For Month

Interstate 684 between Exit 6 (Route 35) in Lewisboro and Exit 8 (Hardscrabble Road) in North Salem will be reduced to one lane in both directions on weekdays between Wednesday, Nov. 29, and Thursday, Dec. 28, according to the New York State Department of Transportation.

The lane reduction will be put into effect between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. each weekday, officials said.

The reduction will allow crews to perform aerial cable replacements.

