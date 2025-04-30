I-684 Chase, Car Fire: Suspect Charged, Police Still Investigating Lewisboro Pursuit (Update)

The incident unfolded around 2:50 p.m., when troopers assigned to I-684 were alerted to a stolen vehicle traveling northbound, Trooper Krystal Paolicelli of the New York State Police said on Wednesday, April 30.

When troopers attempted a traffic stop, the driver refused to pull over and continued to flee, as Daily Voice reported.

The suspect then exited the highway at Exit 6A in Lewisboro, where the vehicle sideswiped another car. The driver of the second vehicle was evaluated at the scene and did not require further medical attention, according to Paolicelli.

Moments later, the fleeing vehicle lost control and crashed into a guardrail and embankment. The suspect then ran away but was quickly found and taken into custody after a brief search.

Following the crash, the vehicle caught fire, which then spread to nearby brush near the southbound exit ramp.

According to the Katonah Fire Department, volunteers were dispatched at around 3:15 p.m. to help the Goldens Bridge Fire Department with the fully involved car fire. Crews eventually put out the blaze, clearing the scene by 4:15 p.m.

The suspect, whose name has not yet been released, was charged with second-degree criminal possession of stolen property, unlawfully fleeing a police officer in a motor vehicle, leaving the scene of a motor vehicle accident, seventh-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, and more.

There is no ongoing threat to the public, and the investigation remains active, police said.

As previously reported by Daily Voice, the exit ramp at Exit 6A was closed due to the crash and fire response.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lewisboro and receive free news updates.