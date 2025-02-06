Duo Uses 3D Printer To Make 'Ghost Guns' In Goldens Bridge, Police Say

Nicholas Pinnetti, 46, and Brooke Ahern, 42, both of Hillside Avenue in Goldens Bridge, were arrested earlier this week following an investigation by the Westchester County Police Narcotics Unit with assistance from the Lewisboro Police Department, the county announced on Thursday, Feb. 6.

A search warrant executed at their home around 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 4, led to the seizure of seven “ghost guns”, a quantity of cocaine, and unfinished firearm frames, police said. Investigators also discovered that Pinnetti and Ahern had been using a 3D printer to produce untraceable firearms and were modifying flare guns into operable weapons, according to authorities.

Both suspects were charged with multiple felonies, including:

Second, third, and fourth-degree criminal possession of a weapon;

Fifth-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance.

Pinnetti, a convicted felon, and Ahern were taken into custody during the raid and later arraigned in Ossining Town Court, where they were remanded to Westchester County Jail on $3,500 bail.

The investigation is still ongoing, authorities said.

"Our community is a safer place with these firearms off the streets," said Lewisboro Police Chief David Alfano in a statement regarding the arrests, also adding, "Local residents are encouraged to continue reporting any suspicious activities and assist law enforcement in ensuring that the community remains safe and secure."

