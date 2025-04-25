'Clean Topsoil' Scam Uncovered At Illegal Dumping Site In Lewisboro: Officials

The New York State Department of Environmental Conservation announced on Friday, April 25, that its Environmental Conservation Officers partnered with the Westchester County Waste Commission to bust an unauthorized solid waste management facility in Lewisboro.

The investigation took place on Thursday, April 10, when officers arrived at the site and saw a dump truck being loaded with material that included soil, asphalt, cement, plastic, lumber, and glass—a mix not permitted for disposal or resale as clean soil.

Officers also found around 30,000 cubic yards of illegal fill already stockpiled on the property, along with heavy-duty machinery, including a commercial soil screener and two large excavators.

The DEC did not make the location of the site public.

After speaking with the property owner, officers learned that the material was being brought in from construction sites in Connecticut, processed at the Lewisboro location, and then marketed and sold as clean topsoil, the DEC said.

The trucking company was issued tickets for waste transporter violations, and the property owner was cited for both unlawful disposal of solid waste and operating an unregistered solid waste management facility.

Officers also provided information to help the property owner begin the process of registering properly and complying with DEC solid waste regulations.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lewisboro and receive free news updates.