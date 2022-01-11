Contact Us
Lewisboro Daily Voice serves Lewisboro, NY
Return to your home site

Menu

Breaking News: 174-Acre Wilderness That Includes 'Great Swamp' To Be Protected In Area
Business

Ice Cream Shop In Cross River To Reopen

Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories
An ice cream shop in Lewisboro will soon be fully reopening to the public.
An ice cream shop in Lewisboro will soon be fully reopening to the public. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A Northern Westchester ice cream shop that had exclusively open for curbside pickup is now fully reopening to the public. 

Bluebird Homemade Ice Cream, located in Cross River at 19 North Salem Road, will reopen for indoor eating on Wednesday, Nov. 2, according to a post from the shop. 

The shop has been fully closed since Monday, Oct. 17, according to a post. 

The store sells homemade ice cream in addition to baked goods like cookies, brownies, cakes, and tarts, as well as coffee, according to the shop's website

"I will be baking up a storm today to be ready to welcome you with a smile," the store's owner said in a post, also saying that it would be a "soft opening" to see what the community would like. 

Outdoor seating will still be available, according to the post. 

to follow Daily Voice Lewisboro and receive free news updates.