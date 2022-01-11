Ice Cream Shop In Cross River To Reopen

A Northern Westchester ice cream shop that had exclusively open for curbside pickup is now fully reopening to the public.

Bluebird Homemade Ice Cream, located in Cross River at 19 North Salem Road, will reopen for indoor eating on Wednesday, Nov. 2, according to a post from the shop.

The shop has been fully closed since Monday, Oct. 17, according to a post.

The store sells homemade ice cream in addition to baked goods like cookies, brownies, cakes, and tarts, as well as coffee, according to the shop's website.

"I will be baking up a storm today to be ready to welcome you with a smile," the store's owner said in a post, also saying that it would be a "soft opening" to see what the community would like.

Outdoor seating will still be available, according to the post.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Lewisboro and receive free news updates.