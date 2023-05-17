Blaze Engulfs Home: Embers Catch Neighboring House On Fire In South Salem

The blaze happened on Sunday, May 14 around 3 a.m. when firefighters responded to a structure fire on Pamela Lane in the Lewisboro hamlet of South Salem, according to the South Salem Fire Department.

Once arriving at the scene, firefighters found a two-story wood frame residence that was fully engulfed in flames.

The resulting battle to quell the flames required multiple water sources, including numerous tankers, fire engines, and portable ponds.

As the fire raged, embers also made their way across the street and caught a neighboring home on fire. Luckily though, firefighters at the scene were able to quickly deploy hand lines and aerial devices to knock the blaze out before it caused any further damage to the neighboring home.

Both fires were put out shortly after 7 a.m., the department said.

No injuries were reported.

