3 John Jay HS Students Named National Merit Scholarship Semifinalists

Three students at John Jay High School in Lewisboro, William Harris, Austin Omin, and Nina Vigi, have been named National Merit Scholarship semifinalists, the Katonah-Lewisboro School District revealed on Monday, Sept. 9.

The trio are now among 50,000 students also named semifinalists who were chosen based on their scores on the Preliminary SAT and the National Merit Scholarship Qualifying Test in their junior years.

Semifinalists can move on to the Finalist level, where they then compete for National Merit Scholarships.

Following the announcement, John Jay Principal Steven Siciliano praised the trio for the accomplishment.

"We wish William, Austin, and Nina continued success in their studies during their time at the high school and hope to see them as finalists," Siciliano said.

