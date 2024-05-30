2 Attempted Vehicle Thefts Reported In South Salem Neighborhood: Here's Where

The incidents happened on Tuesday, May 28 around 6:40 p.m. on Church Tavern Road in the hamlet of South Salem in the town of Lewisboro, according to Lewisboro Police.

The department did not release more information about the attempted thefts, including if any arrests were made. However, police did urge residents to lock their cars and remove the key fob to dissuade criminals from getting into their vehicles.

"If you see something suspicious, please report it," the department said.

