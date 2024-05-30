Overcast 73°

SHARE

2 Attempted Vehicle Thefts Reported In South Salem Neighborhood: Here's Where

A quiet residential street in Northern Westchester was rocked by two attempted vehicle thefts on the same night, police announced.

The incidents happened on Church Tavern Road in South Salem, police said.

The incidents happened on Church Tavern Road in South Salem, police said.

 Photo Credit: Google Maps/Pixabay via Diego Fabian Parra Pabon
Ben Crnic
Email me Read More Stories

The incidents happened on Tuesday, May 28 around 6:40 p.m. on Church Tavern Road in the hamlet of South Salem in the town of Lewisboro, according to Lewisboro Police.

The department did not release more information about the attempted thefts, including if any arrests were made. However, police did urge residents to lock their cars and remove the key fob to dissuade criminals from getting into their vehicles.

"If you see something suspicious, please report it," the department said. 

to follow Daily Voice Lewisboro and receive free news updates.

SCROLL TO NEXT ARTICLE