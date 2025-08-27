Westchester County Airport Lands $15M In Federal Funding For Major Upgrades

The funding, part of a $66.7 million package awarded to 22 airports across New York State, comes through the Federal Aviation Administration’s Airport Improvement Program and Airport Infrastructure Grant Program, US Senators Chuck Schumer and Kirsten Gillibrand announced on Tuesday, Aug. 26.

Westchester County Airport, a key travel hub for the Hudson Valley and New York City suburbs, will receive $12.29 million for runway expansion and an additional $2.76 million for taxiway and runway construction.

Schumer said the upgrades will enhance both safety and efficiency for travelers.

"New York’s airports are a gateway for commerce and our tourism industry, and vital connectors for residents and visitors," Schumer said, adding that the funding would help the airport "invest in key safety upgrades and modernization efforts."

Gillibrand, who helped secure the funding, said the investments will modernize airport infrastructure and improve the passenger experience.

The Westchester funding marks one of the largest single allocations in the statewide package, which also includes more than $13 million for Syracuse Hancock International Airport and over $7 million for Watertown International Airport.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Harrison and receive free news updates.