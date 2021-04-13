Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Harrison Daily Voice serves Harrison, NY
Return to your home site

Menu

Harrison Daily Voice serves Harrison, NY

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: CDC, FDA Call For Pause On Johnson & Johnson Vaccine
Weather

New Storm System Will Bring Big Change In Weather Pattern

Joe Lombardi
Facebook @joe_lombardi Email me Read More Stories
Wet weather will return on Wednesday, April 14. Photo Credit: AccuWeather
Stormy weather continues on Thursday, April 15. Photo Credit: AccuWeather

A new storm is headed to the region and it will bring days of dreary weather and a big change in the weather pattern, including a drop in temperatures.

Tuesday, April 13 will be a dry day with morning clouds giving way to afternoon sunshine and a high temperature in the low 60s.

After a partly sunny start on Wednesday, April 14, clouds will increase in the afternoon as the high temperature reaches the mid 60s.

The slow-moving system will then begin to make its way to the region, starting by the middle of the afternoon on Wednesday, bringing rounds of wet weather.

There will be on-and-off showers and some periods of a steadier rain. 

There will be showers overnight and throughout the day on Thursday, April 15, which will be colder, with the high temperature only in the mid 40s. Wind strength will be between 10 and 15 miles per hour.

Precipitation will mainly be in the form of rain into Friday, April 16, with rain heavy at times.

Friday will be cloudy and rainy with a high temperature in the upper 40s.

About 2 inches of rainfall is expected from Wednesday afternoon until Friday night.

Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Harrison Daily Voice!

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.