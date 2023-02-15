Contact Us
Lane Closures To Affect Hutchinson River Parkway In Harrison For More Than Month

Ben Crnic
The closure will affect the Hutchinson River Parkway in Harrison and Scarsdale.
The closure will affect the Hutchinson River Parkway in Harrison and Scarsdale. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A scheduled lane closure will affect traffic on the Hutchinson River Parkway in Westchester County for over a month. 

One lane of the southbound Hutchinson River Parkway between Exit 14 (Route 127) in Harrison and Exit 13 (Mamaroneck Avenue) in Scarsdale will close on weekdays beginning on Wednesday, Feb. 15, according to the New York Department of Transportation. 

The closure will last between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on weekdays through Friday, March 24. 

The lane closure is to facilitate construction work. 

