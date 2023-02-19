Contact Us
Lane Closures: Hutchinson River Parkway In Harrison To Be Affected For More Than Month

The lane closure will affect the northbound Hutchinson River Parkway in Harrison and Scarsdale. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

An upcoming lane closure will affect traffic on the Hutchinson River Parkway in Westchester County for over a month. 

One lane of the northbound Hutchinson River Parkway between Exit 13 (Mamaroneck Avenue) in Scarsdale and Exit 14 (Route 127) in Harrison will close on weekdays beginning on Monday, Feb. 20, according to the New York Department of Transportation. 

The closure will last between 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. on weekdays through Friday, March 24.

The lane closure is to facilitate construction work. 

