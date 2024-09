The blaze happened on Interstate 287 West in Purchase on Tuesday, Sept. 17 around 5:30 a.m., when an SUV caught on fire, according to the Purchase Fire Department.

Arriving crews found the vehicle in the right lane at mile marker 7.5 and soon put the fire out.

No injuries were reported and the vehicle was later towed from the area.

