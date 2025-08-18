Mostly Cloudy 71°

Smash-And-Grab At Westchester Country Club: Thief Caught With Stolen Wallet, Police Say

A Rockland County man is accused of shattering a car window and stealing a wallet at a prestigious Westchester golf club before being tracked down within hours, police announced.

Stony Point resident Jesse Foot, 59, is accused of breaking into a car at Westchester Country Club in Harrison. 

The incident happened around 3:25 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 14, at the Westchester Country Club in Harrison, when an employee’s vehicle was broken into and a wallet taken, the Harrison Police Department said on Monday, Aug. 18. 

Investigators quickly developed a suspect description and found 59-year-old Jesse Foote, of Stony Point, driving his vehicle on the Palisades Parkway later that afternoon. Officers pulled him over without incident and took him into custody. 

A search of Foote’s vehicle recovered proceeds from the theft, police said.

Foote is now facing charges of criminal possession of a controlled substance, fourth-degree grand larceny, and fourth-degree criminal mischief.  

