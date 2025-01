The crash happened on Friday, Jan. 10 a little after 8 a.m. on the ramp leading to I-287 West from Westchester Avenue in Harrison, according to 511NY.

The West Harrison Fire Department confirmed that the collision involved a school bus and another vehicle. The department declined to release more information at this time.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

