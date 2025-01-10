Road Rage: Man Who Shot Gun At Other Driver On I-95 In Harrison Gets Years In Prison

New Haven County resident Stephen Escoffery, age 45, of Waterbury, was sentenced to 14 years in prison on Friday, Jan. 10 in connection with a December 2022 incident on I-95 in Harrison, the Westchester County District Attorney's Office announced.

According to the DA's Office, Escoffery fired a gun at another driver’s vehicle during a heated encounter on the northbound lanes of the interstate.

Prosecutors said the victim was driving in the left lane when Escoffery, driving a BMW, approached from behind. After a non-verbal dispute between the two, Escoffery pulled alongside the victim's vehicle, waved a pistol, and fired, striking the victim's car. The victim was not physically injured but has faced ongoing psychological effects from the encounter.

In a victim impact statement read aloud during sentencing, the victim described how the incident has left lasting scars:

"The mental damage this incident has caused has been extremely challenging for me," the victim said, adding, "Driving on the highway at night has become an anxiety-ridden experience for me."

District Attorney Susan Cacace condemned the defendant's actions, emphasizing the need to ensure public safety on the roadways.

"Motorists on our public roadways expect to navigate traffic, not bullets. It is unacceptable to recklessly endanger the life of a fellow motorist for any reason," Cacace said in a statement on Friday.

Escoffery was convicted in December of criminal possession of a weapon in the second degree, criminal possession of a weapon in the third degree, and reckless endangerment in the first degree.

His sentencing also includes five years of post-release supervision and an order of protection for the victim.

