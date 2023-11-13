Retired Sergeant, Canine Handler Who Served In Harrison Dies At 50: 'Exemplary Member'

Putnam County resident Christopher Provenzano of Mahopac, who served with the Harrison Police Department for over 20 years, died on Wednesday, Nov. 8 at the age of 50, according to his obituary.

Born in 1973, Provenzano served in many capacities during his time with Harrison Police, including his role as a canine handler. He also spent much time with his canine partner, Brixx, who he "is now reunited with," the department said in a social media post honoring Provenzano.

He retired from the department in 2017 as a sergeant.

"Sgt. Provenzano was an exemplary member of Harrison Police Department for over 20 years and served our community with distinction," the department continued in the post.

Provenzano is survived by his wife, Chelsea; his children, Andrew and Ella; his siblings, James and Kathleen; his father, Anthony; and several other family members.

Provenzano's full obituary can be viewed by clicking here.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Harrison and receive free news updates.