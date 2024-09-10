'Reckless, Improper' Bicycle Riding On Rise In Harrison, Police Say

In an announcement on Friday, Sept. 6, the Town of Harrison Police Department noted an increase in "reckless and improper" bicycle riding throughout the town, including the downtown and West Harrison business districts.

The dangerous riding has been reported by patrolling officers, telephone complaints, and social media comments, the department said, adding that the incidents consist of:

Young people riding bicycles in groups in and around moving or stopped traffic;

Failing to stop for stop lights and red lights;

Performing wheelies for long distances on public roads and taunting motorists by coming close to moving cars;

Failing to use a helmet and not having proper safety equipment such as reflectors or brakes;

Riding in the middle of the road and blocking traffic;

Shouting profanity to officers and motorists.

One such incident happened on Friday evening when a 21-year-old Harrison man was ticketed after colliding with a moving vehicle on Halstead Avenue in the area of Oakland Avenue, police said.

Before the collision, an off-duty Harrison Police officer had called into headquarters to report the reckless riding. No injuries were reported, authorities added.

According to the department, bicyclists are required by law to adhere to the same rules as motor vehicles, and all riders under 14 years old are required to wear a certified helmet.

Additionally, bicyclists must ride with traffic and stay as far to the right as possible while yielding to pedestrians, police said.

Any dangerous bicycle riding can be reported to the department by calling 914-967-5111.

