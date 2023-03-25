A Look Inside: Famed Radio DJ Lists Purchase Estate For $3.45 Million

Famous radio DJ Scott Shannon's 9,620-square-foot Westchester County home is up for sale for more than $3 million, in case you're interested.

The luxurious post-modern colonial, located in Purchase at 132 Lincoln Ave., was owned by now 75-year-old radio DJ Scott Shannon, who became one of the most well-known voices on the air thanks to his WCBS-FM morning show, “Shannon in the Morning."

The estate, which features six bedrooms, six full baths, three powder rooms, four fireplaces, and a three-car garage, is now on sale for $3.45 million.

Other amenities included with the home are double staircases, French doors that open to an elevated flagstone terrace that overlooks private gardens, a large chef's kitchen and dining room, a built-in gas grill, and "spa-quality baths" that have steam showers, according to listing brokers Donna and Scott McElwee of Houlihan Lawrence.

The home also includes recreational features like a bar area, a movie theater with built-in seating, and an area for an air hockey table, ping pong, and a media studio.

Shannon, the current announcer of the "Sean Hannity Radio Show," retired from “Shannon in the Morning" in December 2022 after a nearly 40-year run.

Click here to follow Daily Voice Harrison and receive free news updates.