Sinking Ship? Cuomo's Boat Post On Facebook Draws Tens Of Thousands Of (Many Snarky) Comments

New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo once again finds himself in the crosshairs of social media users for all the wrong reasons.

Cuomo posed for a picture while working on his boat in a Facebook post that has drawn tens of thousands of comments, most of which were sarcastic.

Despite being the subject of probes by the New York Attorney General and other elected officials for misconduct and attempting to cover up nursing home deaths, Cuomo smiled for the camera while posing with his boat on a trailer.

“First coat of primer...the end is in sight. Still no sign of the daughter…,” he captioned the photo with.

The photo led to snarky, inappropriate, outraged (and occasionally thoughtful) responses from users, who flooded Cuomo’s Facebook page with more than 17,000 comments in a week.

“This is a meme waiting to happen,” one user posted, while another took a swipe at him, saying “End is in sight. Wish you were talking about your term.”

One Facebook user suggested the president “take a ride over Niagara Falls,” while a second questioned “how do you have so much free time in between forcefully groping women and being governor. What a busy man,” with a laughing emoji.

Others noted that Cuomo’s boat was on a non-New York trailer, which led to more criticism of the governor by hundreds.

“Anyone else notice that plate on the trailer?,” one posted. “Yeah he doesn't want to pay NY state $300 yearly trailer plate taxes either. So he's got out of state plates where you can get lifetime plates for a one time fee of $300. Way to go Cuomo, cheating NYS taxes…”

The sexual harassment claims against Cuomo were a constant source of amusement for some users, though not everyone spread their vitriol toward the governor.

“All you people who are making these nasty comments do you actually know Mr. Cuomo? Wow! Enjoy your day and (you're) doing a great job on your sailboat!,” one post read.

Another added: “You can take the boy away from the beach but you can't take the beach away from the boy. Happy boating.”

