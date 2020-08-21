Westchester Man Arrested For Arson After Locking Himself In Girlfriend's Apartment

A dozen apartments in Westchester had to be evacuated after a man locked himself in his girlfriend's apartment during a domestic dispute and set it on fire, police said.

Officers from the Mount Vernon Police Department responded to reports of a domestic disturbance at a city apartment complex shortly before 2:30 a.m. on Thursday, Aug. 20.

Police said that upon arrival, the officers found that Mount Vernon resident Tony Clark had locked himself inside his girlfriend’s apartment during the argument, and refused to open the door.

While attempting to gain access to the apartment, the officers noticed smoke coming from under the door, at which point Emergency Service Unit officers made entry into the apartment and apprehended Clark without incident.

The residence on Franklin Avenue suffered structural damage, but no residents were harmed during the incident. Twelve apartments were evacuated as a precuation, impacting between 31 and 34 residents who were displaced.

Clark, 36, was charged with second-degree arson and second-degree burglary. He was scheduled to be arraigned in Mount Vernon City Court on Thursday, Aug. 20.

Police said the investigation is ongoing and anyone with information regarding the incident has been asked to contact the Mount Vernon Police Department Detective Division by calling (914) 665-2510.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.