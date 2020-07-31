Suspect At Large After Teen Shot, Killed In Westchester

The shooter of an 18-year-old who was fatally shot in Westchester remains at large, police said.

Police confirm that the teen was shot in Mount Vernon on South 8th Avenue, between First and Second Street at approximately 10 p.m. on Wednesday, July 29. The shooter has not yet been apprehended.

The 18-year-old was taken to Jacobi Medical Center in the Bronx, where he was pronounced dead at approximately 3:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 30. His name has not yet been released by police.

This marks at least the fifth fatal shooting in Mount Vernon since April.

“Another life lost to senseless violence. Pray for our youth and the family,” Mount Vernon Mayor Shawyn Patterson-Howard posted on social media. “My heart and spirit ache.”

The investigation into the fatal shooting is ongoing. Anyone with information has been asked to contact police investigators in Mount Vernon by calling (914) 668-6841.

