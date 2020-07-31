Speeding Driver In Need Of Bathroom Busted For DWI In Westchester

A speeding driver in Westchester was arrested for alleged impaired driving after being stopped by officers, police said.

An officer on patrol in in Scarsdale on Heathcote Road at approximately 9:35 p.m. on Sunday, July 25 spotted a speeding driver who made a turn onto Post Road before continuing west on Popham Road near the intersection of Taunton Road.

Police said that officers ultimately were able to stop the driver, Scarsdale resident Dalber Barbosa, 38, near the intersection of Popham Road and Lockwood Road, during which it was determined that he was allegedly intoxicated.

When asked why he was speeding, police said that Barbosa stated he had to use the restroom, though his eyes were glassy and bloodshot. When prompted, Barbosa said that he and his wife had drank two bottles of wine between 2 p.m. that day and the time of the stop.

A breathalyzer determined that there was alcohol in Barbosa’s system and he was taken into custody.

Barbosa was transported to Scarsdale Police Headquarters, where he was charged with driving while intoxicated, operating a motor vehicle with a blood alcohol content greater than .08 percent and cited for speeding. Barbosa was released and is scheduled to appear in Scarsdale Justice Court on Wednesday, Aug. 12.

