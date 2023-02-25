Repeat Offender: Drunk Driver Caught On I-287 In Harrison, Police Say

A drunk driver with previous convictions faces more charges after he was caught parked on the side of a highway in Westchester County while intoxicated, police said.

The incident happened on Sunday, Feb. 19 around 2 a.m., when state troopers in Harrison found a vehicle that was illegally parked on the shoulder of Interstate 287, according to state police.

After troopers made contact with the driver, 38-year-old Jose Flex Orozco of White Plains, they found him to be intoxicated. He was then taken to police headquarters, where his blood alcohol content was found to be 0.15%.

After further investigation, troopers discovered that Flex Orozco has had two DWI convictions in the last 10 years and is also required to operate vehicles with an ignition interlock device, which does not let someone start their car until they pass a breathalyzer test.

Following these findings, Flex Orozco was charged with:

Driving while intoxicated;

First-degree aggravated unlicensed operation;

Operating a motor vehicle with no ignition interlock device.

Flex Orozco has since been released to a sober third party and will appear in the Town of Harrison Court on Tuesday, March 14.

