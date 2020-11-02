Map Interactive local COVID-19 tracker
Contact Us
Harrison Daily Voice serves Harrison, NY
Return to your home site

Menu

Harrison Daily Voice serves Harrison, NY

Nearby Towns

Breaking News: Tree Falls On Tracks, Suspending Metro-North Service
Police & Fire

Man Arrested For Random Violent Assaults In Westchester, Police Say

Zak Failla
Facebook @dvzak Email me Read More Stories
A woman was assaulted outside a row of businesses on North Avenue in New Rochelle.
A woman was assaulted outside a row of businesses on North Avenue in New Rochelle. Photo Credit: Google Maps street view

A 34-year-old man is in police custody after allegedly randomly attacking a woman in Westchester and possibly assaulting a second person, police said.

Offices from the New Rochelle Police Department responded to a Locust Avenue home shortly after 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31, where there was a report from a 53-year-old woman who was allegedly assaulted.

New Rochelle Police Capt. Cosmo Costa said that the woman was walking along North Avenue when she was approached by a short man in a gray sweatshirt who was mumbling and began to repeatedly punch her in the head and face.

The woman suffered multiple lacerations to her head and face, police said. She was transported to New Rochelle Montefiore Hospital for treatment of a concussion, multiple lacerations, and she received six staples.

Costa noted that while canvassing the area for the suspect, it was determined that a second assault occurred in the same area, but the victim had already left the scene before officers arrived.

The suspect, New Rochelle resident Yousef Alomari, 34, surrendered into police custody on Sunday, Nov. 1, police said. He was charged with second-degree assault and is currently awaiting arraignment.

to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.

Welcome to

Harrison Daily Voice!

Hi! You've read our articles so we know you like our reporting. To keep reading please join our mailing list.

Get important news about your town as it happens.