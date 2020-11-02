Man Arrested For Random Violent Assaults In Westchester, Police Say

A 34-year-old man is in police custody after allegedly randomly attacking a woman in Westchester and possibly assaulting a second person, police said.

Offices from the New Rochelle Police Department responded to a Locust Avenue home shortly after 7:30 a.m. on Saturday, Oct. 31, where there was a report from a 53-year-old woman who was allegedly assaulted.

New Rochelle Police Capt. Cosmo Costa said that the woman was walking along North Avenue when she was approached by a short man in a gray sweatshirt who was mumbling and began to repeatedly punch her in the head and face.

The woman suffered multiple lacerations to her head and face, police said. She was transported to New Rochelle Montefiore Hospital for treatment of a concussion, multiple lacerations, and she received six staples.

Costa noted that while canvassing the area for the suspect, it was determined that a second assault occurred in the same area, but the victim had already left the scene before officers arrived.

The suspect, New Rochelle resident Yousef Alomari, 34, surrendered into police custody on Sunday, Nov. 1, police said. He was charged with second-degree assault and is currently awaiting arraignment.

