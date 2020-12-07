Driver With 10 License Suspensions Cited After Crashing Onto Westchester Lawn

A man with 10 suspensions on his driver’s license was issued a host of citations after losing control of his car and crashing onto a front lawn in Westchester.

Officers from the Scarsdale Police Department responded to a Fenimore Road home at approximately 9:50 p.m. on Sunday, Dec. 6, where there was a report of a one-vehicle crash involving a driver from out of the area.

Upon arrival, officers found Brooklyn resident Jerome Bennett, 33, outside of his car with his Saturn Due stopped on the front lawn of the Fenimore Road residence.

Police said that Bennett told officers that he was driving westbound on Fenimore Road when he attempted to avoid another vehicle and went off the roadway.

Further investigation into Bennett found that his driving privileges had been suspended in New York a total of 10 times for various offenses, and the license plate on his Saturn was improper and belonged to a different vehicle.

R&D Towing transported the vehicle to the police impound lot, the illegal Texas license plates were removed from his car, and Bennett was issued multiple citations.

Bennett was charged with a misdemeanor count of aggravated unlicensed operation of a motor vehicle. He was also cited for:

Operating a motor vehicle without a license;

Having an unregistered motor vehicle;

Failure to use his designated lane;

Operating a vehicle with improper plates;

Operating a motor vehicle without insurance.

Following his citation, Bennett is scheduled to appear in court at a later date to respond to the charges.

Click here to sign up for Daily Voice's free daily emails and news alerts.