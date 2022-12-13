Caught! Man Wanted For Out Of State Attempted Murder Caught In Harrison, Police Say

A man wanted for attempted murder in another state was found in Westchester County thanks to a chance observation by a police officer.

On Thursday, Dec. 8, around 7:40 p.m., an officer in Harrison noticed an expired New Jersey temporary license plate on a vehicle on Westchester Avenue and pulled the vehicle over.

During the stop, the officer then realized that the driver had an arrest warrant from Maryland for first-degree attempted murder, first-degree assault, and firearm charges, according to police.

Police then arrested the man, who had been in Westchester County to pick up a friend from the West Harrison area, authorities said.

The suspect was charged as a fugitive from justice and is will be held in the Westchester County Corrections facility until he is extradited to Maryland, according to police.

"Our officers are always on the alert," said Harrison Police Chief John Vasta.

The identity of the man has not yet been released by police.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

