4 People Stopped From Robbing Homes, Arrested In Harrison: Police

Four people believed to have been involved in residential burglaries across the nation were arrested after police pulled them over in Westchester County and found them in possession of burglar's tools.

On Saturday, Feb. 4, police in Purchase pulled over a vehicle that was believed to be involved in a previous residential burglary in Harrison, according to Harrison Police.

The vehicle had allegedly been acting in a way that was consistent with burglars looking for a home to break into.

During the traffic stop, police found burglar's tools both inside the vehicle and on the occupants' person.

The four people in the car were identified as:

Guillermo A. Alvarez Ruis, age 27;

Matias A. Domingues Lombardi, age 26;

Camila Elizabeth Alamos Canalaes, age 29;

Steven Rodrigo Vidal Gomez, age 20.

All four suspects were charged with one count of possession of burglar's tools.

Ruis, Lombardi, and Canalaes were released with an appearance ticket to appear in Harrison Town Court at a future date, while Gomez is still being held at Westchester County Jail as a fugitive from justice for a full extradition warrant out of California, police said.

A police investigation revealed that the suspects have used numerous aliases, and have allegedly been involved in residential burglaries throughout the US.

The investigation into the matter is still ongoing and more charges may be added, police said.

This is a developing story. Check back to Daily Voice for updates.

